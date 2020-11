CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga had Shen on its heels to start the game but Darien Espinal found space behind the defense late in the first half to give the Plainsmen a lead they would not give up. The Plainsmen beat the Blue Streaks 1-0 to clinch a spot in the Suburban Council Championship.

The senior’s goal proved to be the difference as Noah Flint and the defense held the Blue Streaks scoreless securing the victory.

Shen will play CBA in the finals on Saturday.