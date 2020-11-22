Shen caps off unbeaten season with Suburban Council title

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a back and forth affair Shen outlasted CBA beating the Brothers 3-2 to capture the Suburban Council Championship. Will Burdick scored the game winning goal with under five minutes left to play giving the Plainsmen the victory.

Paul Abbatiello and Jordan Proulx scored early in the first and second half to give CBA a one goal lead each time. Shenendehowa battled back thanks to tying marks from Darien Espinal and Conor Brown.

The Plainsmen finished the season unbeaten with their only blemishes coming in two ties this year.