Shen boys’ soccer postpones first two games

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa varsity boys’ soccer team postponed the first two games of the season. Athletic Director Chris Culnan confirmed 21 players quarantined as a result of an exposure at a club soccer practice just prior to the high school season starting last month.

As a result, the boys couldn’t get reach the ten practice minimum in time to open the season this Saturday against Guilderland. All the boys returned to practice this week.

Shen worked with Guilderland and Shaker to postpone their first two games.

The story was first reported by The Daily Gazette.

More Sports News