Shen boys open season with 2-0 win over Columbia

Clifton Park, N.Y. — Despite having to wait an extra week to kick off, Shenendehowa’s boys soccer team didn’t miss a beat in a season-opening win over Columbia.

Emir Cekic found Darien Espinal on a through ball with less than a minute to go in the first half for the Plainsmens’ first goal to take a 1-0 lead into the half. Cekic followed with a goal of his own midway through the second half as Shen took a 2-0 lead that they would not give up.

“The wait, you know, made it a bit more difficult because normally we’re used to getting a scrimmage or two in and kind of get a sense of where we’re at and I really have no clue where we were at,” Shenendehowa head coach Jonathan Bain said.

“Of course we had some guys missing today so that added even more to the uncertainty,” Bain added.

“It’s been a long run but we finally got our first game out here,” senior midfielder Darien Espinal said. “It’s all that working out, that training before and we let it out in the first game.”

Both teams are back in action this coming Tuesday, as Shen takes on Colonie at home and Columbia heads to Guilderland.

