ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball spring training in just over two weeks, and one local product has been preparing for the upcoming season right in Albany.

New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle had an open workout at ST Premier Training Facility Thursday morning. The Shaker High School grad signed a two-year deal with the Bronx Bombers on Dec. 21 – his second stint with the club.

After spending the last two years out in Los Angeles with the Dodgers, the 33-year-old hurler said the proximity to home ultimately led to his decision in free agency to return to New York.

“It was a pretty difficult decision comin’ down to the end,” said Kahnle. “Obviously I (had) long talks with the family, and now having a child, it’s like…essentially, we wanted to come back somewhere close to home; that way the travel was nice for them. And just knowing the coaches, a few of the players still – it really helped my decision to come back to New York.”

During Kahnle’s four-year tenure with the Yanks from 2017-’20, the team reached the postseason each year, including two trips to the American League Championship Series.

He believes this year’s team has the capability to break the 14-year World Series drought that has fans craving another banner.

“Overall, I think it’s a pretty good team,” said Kahnle. “I mean, that was one of the big reasons I came back, obviously, was to push for a World Series. And that’s the goal. I mean, that’s always gonna be the goal – to get a World Series Championship. These fans, they’re dyin’ for a championship, so it’d be great to bring one back.”

Kahnle will headline a meet-and-greet fundraiser next Friday, Feb. 3 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student Visionaries of the Year campaign from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. He’ll then head down to Tampa, Florida for spring training.

The official report date for pitchers and catchers is Feb. 13.