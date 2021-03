LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Week one is officially here for high school football. Shaker opens the season Friday with a big test against Shen.

The Blue Bison are coming off a 2019 season that saw them fall in the sectional semifinals to Guilderland. They return an experienced group on offense including quarterback Joey Mirabile and running backs Connor Strand and Porter Ninstant.

Shaker will also play Guilderland, Saratoga, and Schenectady during the four game regular season.