ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker girls’ soccer team opened their season with a 9-0 win over Albany.

Olivia Martuscello opened the scoring two minutes into the game while Abby Dranichek added two goals and one assist.

Girls Varsity Soccer opens the season with a 9-0 victory over Albany tonight, Go Bison! #fearthebison pic.twitter.com/ky4hGnqGF2 — ShakerAthletics (@ShakerBlueBison) October 6, 2020

Shaker is set to take on Shen Tuesday night.