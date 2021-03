LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker held off a second half comeback effort from Guilderland for a 35-25 win on Friday night. The victory improved the Blue Bison to 2-0 while the Dutchmen dropped to 1-1.

A Logan Broomhall touchdown run plus a two point conversion brought Guilderland back within three points late in the fourth quarter. On the ensuing drive Connor Strand sealed the game for Shaker with a 50 yard TD, it was his third of the game.