LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker high school girls soccer team has been near-perfect this season. The Bison recorded two shutouts in their first three games, starting the year 3-0. Tuesday night, they added to both marks, blanking the visiting Troy Flying Horses 7-0.

Early in the first half, Shaker senior striker/midfielder Micaela Tahoe launched a pass down the field to freshman midfielder Eleanor Keough, who tracked the pass down, and put a shot in the back of the net to give the Bison the early 1-0 lead.

One minute later, Shaker senior midfielder/striker Lauren Foglia dumped a pass off to junior midfielder/striker Lindsey McCulloch, who drilled a shot to give the Bison a two-goal edge.

In the 17th minute of the first half, Tahoe showed off some impressive dribbling skills, navigated around two defenders, and with her left foot, placed a perfect shot on the top shelf to make it 3-0 Shaker.

The Bison would tack on one more goal ahead of halftime from sophomore midfielder/striker Alina Lagace; junior striker/defender Ava Scattereggia assisted on the play.

Tahoe and Lagace both added a goal in the second half, and junior defender/midfielder Hannah Bouchard scored the final goal of the game, securing the 7-0 Bison victory.

The Bison (4-0) host Ballston Spa Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Troy (1-3) returns home Thursday, welcoming in Averill Park at 7:00 p.m.