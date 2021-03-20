Shaker defense shutouts Shen in season opening win

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what was the premiere matchup across high school football in Week 1 the Shaker defense pitched a shutout securing a 20-0 win over rival Shenendehowa.

The Blue Bison forced five turnovers in the victory. Senior John Graney, who accounted for three of them, said it was a team effort

“Oh yeah I was dreaming about this night for 18 months, absolutely our defense just so happened to get out here and play some ball I mean that goose egg up there just makes us all feel so fantastic.”

Shaker will play Guilderland next week while Shen takes on Colonie.