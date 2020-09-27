Shaker boys’ golf gets first win of the season

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker Boys’ Golf picked up their first win of the season Saturday with a win over Colonie at Town of Colonie Golf Course.

Joe Teson and Ryan Murphy led the Blue Bison with rounds of 38 and 40 respectively. Shaker won by a score of 250-303.

Shaker will take on CBA Tuesday while Colonie plays against Guilderland.

