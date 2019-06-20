Seventh Annual Deanna Rivers Softball Tournament

Local Sports

by: Katya Guillaume

Posted: / Updated:

Local Sports

More Local Sports

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Deanna Rivers never got the chance to play her senior year after she was killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver. Since that tragic event, dozens of seniors take the field in her honor and play for number 19.

“Turning tragedy into triumph” – that has been the motto for the past seven years for the Rivers family, who used the loss of their daughter and her love for softball as a way to pay it forward for many high school softball seniors.

“I always said Deanna, how did we raise such a girl to be better than us…she had a magic from the day she was born.”

-Brian Rivers, Deanna’s father

Friends and family members talk about the tournament and the kind of person Deanna Rivers was

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play