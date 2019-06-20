Seventh Annual Deanna Rivers Softball Tournament

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Deanna Rivers never got the chance to play her senior year after she was killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver. Since that tragic event, dozens of seniors take the field in her honor and play for number 19.

“Turning tragedy into triumph” – that has been the motto for the past seven years for the Rivers family, who used the loss of their daughter and her love for softball as a way to pay it forward for many high school softball seniors.

“I always said Deanna, how did we raise such a girl to be better than us…she had a magic from the day she was born.” -Brian Rivers, Deanna’s father

Friends and family members talk about the tournament and the kind of person Deanna Rivers was

@LianaBonavita and I are out at Clifton Commons for a special softball game. Be sure to tune in to @News10 on air and online for the story. #DeannaRivers #19 pic.twitter.com/arR4gxwPiT — Katya Guillaume (@KatyaonTV) June 19, 2019