EAST BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 16-5 season and co-league champions in the Western Athletic Conference is one celebrate but due to COVID-19, the Berne-Knox-Westerlo boys basketball team wasn’t able to, that’s until a member from the BKW Booster Club made it happen.

“Even though this is non-traditional and we’re standing here in a parking lot,” head coach Andy Wright said as he was addressing his team. Not exactly the way he was hoping to them at the end of the season but he said, “It means a lot to me honestly to be able to talk to the kids and share this moment with them.”