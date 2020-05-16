Senior Spotlight: Marincic twins following own paths together

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Michael and Jason Marincic are identical twins. They’re used to people mixing them up and will answer to either name, but they’re not exactly alike.

Both of the Shenendehowa seniors are athletes, but Michael’s a lacrosse player, while Jason throws on the track and field team. Michael’s majoring in biology, while Jason’s majoring in Business Administration. Even their hair styles are unique.

However, they’re always there for each other. Recently, with his brother close by, Michael signed his National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Brockport. The longstick middie missed out on his junior season with an injury, and his senior season was cancelled, so he’s just thankful his career isn’t over. Neither is Jason’s, who’s also headed to Brockport and will continue to throw there. Even more impressive, both players were accepted into their respective honors programs.

“You know, our parents worked really hard to make sure we put the highest value on education,” Michael explained. “We’re always getting our stuff done on time, putting your best foot forward, the classroom’s number one. And I think that helped our work ethic develop. So that helped us not only in class but on the field because hard work doesn’t only come in the weight room, it comes in the classroom.”

The hard work will continue at Brockport where the twins — though happy to be on campus together — will not be freshman roommates.