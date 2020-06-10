Senior Spotlight: Lauren Spiegel refocused on community, future

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lauren Spiegel is a varsity dual-sport athlete at Shenendehowa. Like most seniors, missing out on her final spring season was a tough pill to swallow, but she’s made the most of it largely because of her go-getter mentality.

“When I had tried out as a seventh grader for the lacrosse team,” she shared, “I was on for like two weeks when I made the team. I was a defender. Then my coach was like, ‘We need a goalie. Who wants to try it?’ I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll give it a shot,’ And I just stuck with it.”

Spiegel’s shot (and hard work since) was about to pay off this spring.

“It would have been my year for lacrosse. I was behind a really great goalie. She’s at UAlbany now, and she really helped train me for this year, and I was super excited to be starting.”

She never got the chance to start, but instead of hanging her head, the 11-year girl scout refocused her efforts.

“I would volunteer every week twice a week, and deliver meals twice a week to the elderly… the elderly were always so happy to get them, and I loved it.”

She delivered food for two months as part of Ravenswood Pub’s program. Delivering food was a natural transition from discussing it. The National Honors Society member created a sports nutrition presentation over the summer called “Feeling your Performance,” and has since presented to over 300 varsity athletes and administrators at Shenendehowa.

“I talk about what foods and what nutrients are best for student athletes depending on what exercise they’re doing,” she explained.

Spiegel plans to major in Nutritional Sciences at Wells College, where she’ll continue to play both field hockey and lacrosse at the Division III level.