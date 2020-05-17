Senior Spotlight: Coxsackie-Athens trio connected by sports and service

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Aiden Boehm met brothers Killian and Kane Schrader playing PAL basketball more than seven years ago.

“It’s a great bond that we’ve formed and I’m sad to see that it was cut short,” Boehm said, describing the cancellation of their final baseball season together at Coxsackie-Athens. “But you have to look back on the good times rather than focusing on what could have been. Focus on what you were able to accomplish.”

The senior trio helped the Indians to several good seasons. The Schrader twins played a small role in their 2016 run to the finals.

“Our eighth grade year, being pulled up to Sectionals to play at the Joe Bruno Stadium, that’ll definitely be a memory never forgot,” Kane said.

Head Coach Curt Wilkinson described the three as “exceptional”, and said their leadership will be sorely missed.

“They’re hard working,” explained Wilkinson. “They’re dedicated. They want to get the job done.” That’s true whatever the job may be. For the Schraders, sometimes it means wearing a different uniform, and running toward fires instead of around the bases.

“It’s scary sometimes, but it gets pretty fun when you know what you’re doing,” Kane said. The brothers come from a long line of volunteer firefighters, and signed up as soon as they could to serve the community. “We get to help out with all the stuff from outside with the hoses and hook-ups and everything to do with that.”

Like his friends, Boehm is also drawn to service. So he’s headed to West Point next year.

“Enjoying the team aspect of sports in high school, that’s what drew me to the service academies and again, becoming something bigger than yourself.”

Boehm will graduate from West Point as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.