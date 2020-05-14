Senior Spotlight: CBA Brothers reflect on high school years

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some Brothers over at Christian Brothers Academy may not have ended their high school careers the way they wanted to but they’re ready for college.



Basketball forward Colin Roche is headed to Fairfield to study Business and while he was able to play out his final season, Nick Mattice wasn’t able to suit up with his lacrosse teammates, but if there’s one thing these boys have in common, its the love they have for CBA and how much they’ll miss their alma matter.

Roche said, “It’s like a community, everybody just like in it together really. Everybody’s just so friendly.”

Mattice added, “What I learned from CBA, without even having a lacrosse season or school wrapping up in general is that I have a good group of guys, I have a good group of teachers to support me throughout my process with going to Southern New Hampshire University.”



Mattice said his experience in the Capital Region led him to study Anti Terrorism and Criminal Justice all while playing the sport he loves.