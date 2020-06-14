Senior Spotlight: Brady Fureno joining brother in college

FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brady Fureno is a four-sport athlete at Fort Plain. In addition to golf this past fall and two years of football, he’s a six-year varsity bowler, and would have started for the fifth straight season on the baseball team this spring.

He and his brother Drew helped the Hilltoppers win a state title together back in 2016, and they’ll be teammates once again in college where they’ll play together for two years at LeMoyne.

“It’s really cool,” Brady said, describing what it’s like to play baseball alongside his brother. “We have some pretty good chemistry. Playing with him two years on varsity, on the field at the same time, it’s kind of like we know what each other’s gonna do. We’re always on the same page, and it’s really cool, and I’m really glad to have the opportunity to do that in college. Both brothers are catchers, so Brady expects it to be a “battle” and yet “friendly competition” to see who gets the starting spot.

Brady will graduate Fort Plain as the salutatorian, having made the Principal’s List every single quarter in high school.