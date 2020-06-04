1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants starting Thursday Thruway cash tolling to resume tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Senior Spotlight: Bethlehem pair continuing lacrosse journey together

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem girls lacrosse team entered the spring eagerly anticipating a chance to defend its title. The Eagles were returning 15 players, including 10 seniors.

For that senior group, their state championship dreams died with the cancellation of their final high school season, but a pair of Eagles won’t stop calling each other teammates. Lindsay Ayres and Caroline Wise are both headed to UMass next year, and they agree it softens the blow a bit.

“We’re definitely lucky for that,” said Wise over a Zoom call. “It’s pretty cool.”

“Yeah,” Ayres added. “I feel like that’s one of the things that’s made this a little bit easier: to know that lacrosse isn’t completely done for us and we’ll still get to play together.”

They also hope to be roommates in college. Umass ranked No. 19 in the country when the season was cut short due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak