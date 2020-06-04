Senior Spotlight: Bethlehem pair continuing lacrosse journey together

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem girls lacrosse team entered the spring eagerly anticipating a chance to defend its title. The Eagles were returning 15 players, including 10 seniors.

For that senior group, their state championship dreams died with the cancellation of their final high school season, but a pair of Eagles won’t stop calling each other teammates. Lindsay Ayres and Caroline Wise are both headed to UMass next year, and they agree it softens the blow a bit.

“We’re definitely lucky for that,” said Wise over a Zoom call. “It’s pretty cool.”

“Yeah,” Ayres added. “I feel like that’s one of the things that’s made this a little bit easier: to know that lacrosse isn’t completely done for us and we’ll still get to play together.”

They also hope to be roommates in college. Umass ranked No. 19 in the country when the season was cut short due to the pandemic.