Senior Spotlight: Barrett brings positive energy to baseball diamond

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Alanzo Barrett was voted the male athlete of the year at Shaker High School, an accomplishment he called “surprising” since he transferred into the school midway through his junior year.

He was a first-team defensive back for Coach Sheeler on the football team, and would have been one of the premiere baseball players in the Capital Region this spring had the season not been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Barrett’s uncle, Ballston Spa baseball coach Curtis Nobles, has trained him since he was 10 years old. The pair share a similar love of the game. Barrett’s positive energy is the perfect counterbalance to the challenges baseball players face on the diamond.

“The think I like about baseball is you fail so much,” Barrett said. “You fail seven times, you’re a Hall of Famer in the show. And that’s challenging. A lot of people can’t do that. It’s all mental. You gotta have a good mindset and a lot of people don’t. That’s what I like about it. You can have a great day, but you’ve gotta come back tomorrow and it’s a whole new day.”

Barrett enjoys the grind. He says he wakes up and goes to bed thinking about baseball, and sometimes he even carries his glove around in school. The outfielder is staying local next year to play at Saint Rose. He says his dream is to make it to the majors.

Barrett transferred from Lansingburgh. He says he loves both schools, each helping to mold him into the person he is today.