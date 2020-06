ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ben Seiler hasn’t thrown a pitch in a live game since early March. That’s going to change in July.

The Siena pitcher and former Albany Academy standout will be playing for the Albany Dutch in the Independent Collegiate Baseball League. The ICBL was formed this summer to give local college players a chance to play.

The season is scheduled to start July 6th but the Dutch won’t open their slate until July 7th. They are in line to play 30 games in five weeks.