Section 2 releases dates for potential condensed seasons

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Section 2 has released dates for the remaining condensed seasons in the 2020-21 academic year, pending approvals from each of the local County Health Departments. Should authorization come, the following seasons would be laid out like this:

Winter Season: Feb. 1, 2021 — March 13, 2021 (Previously Feb. 28, 2021)

Fall 2 Season: March 7, 2021 — May 1, 2021

Spring Season: May 3, 2021 — June 25, 2021

(Baseball will begin on April 28, 2021 due to the 10 required practice rule)

Section 2 Executive Director Ed Dopp said with this proposed plan, not factoring in potential weather or COVID-related cancellations, all sports with the exception of wrestling will be able to play 75 to 100 percent of their maximum contests.

“I’ll be honest,” Dopp said, “if we can get anywhere near those percentages, if we get 40 to 50 percent, I’ll be grateful, thankful, and quite honestly feel like we did the best we could.”

Dopp said the committee prioritized limiting crossover as much as possible.

“Our schools have told us from day one, ‘You can’t intermingle or overlap seasons by a lot. It would just force student athletes and in some cases coaches to pick and choose, and we feel it woule be more detrimental and we would lose some programs,'” he explained.

Section 2 will also take a more restrictive approach to the NYSDOH guidance on facemasks.

NYSDOH states that “individuals must wear acceptable face coverings, unless players are unable to tolerate a face covering for the physical activity (e.g. practicing, playing); provided, however, that coaches, trainers, and other individuals who are not directly engaged in physical activity are required to wear a face covering”. As proof of “unable to tolerate a face covering” the home school district must obtain and document in the student-athletes medical record a physician’s statement to the matter. Taken directly from the Section 2 press release

“We’re not saying that you still can’t opt out of wearing a mask if it can’t be tolerated, but we’re gonna let the medical experts give the student athletes a reason why, and the whole school district can simply take that doctor’s note and keep it in the file. We don’t need to see it.” Dopp added, “It’s no different than student athletes who carry an EpiPen or an inhaler. They’ve all got a script for that.”