Section 2 pair staying local for college basketball

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pair of section two ballers is staying in the Capital Region to play basketball in college. Schalmont’s Zac O’Dell and Ballston Spa’s Keegan Zoller have committed to Saint Rose.

O’Dell made it official in a signing ceremony under the hoop in his driveway Tuesday afternoon. He and Zoller played on a team together back in eighth grade, but haven’t crossed paths much since as their schools are in different classes and conferences.

Both had Division I interest during the recruiting process. Zoller was strongly considering playing under Head Coach Carmen Maciariello at Siena as a preferred walk-on like CBA product Jordan King was as a freshman. However, he and O’Dell both feel like they can play a bigger role with the Golden Knights.

“I know that I can make an impact and I know I can help them win, and that’s what I want to do,” said Zoller, discussing his reason for playing at the DII level. “I want to be able to win, but I want to be able to help the team win. Like I want to be able to be on the court.”

Saint Rose Head Coach Mike Perno told O’Dell he would play right away as a freshman.

“I mean, I don’t want to go sit no matter where I go,” said O’Dell. “So that was a big factor.” Other factors included the coaching staff, the campus, and their culture.

The Schalmont senior averaged nearly 28 points and 19 rebounds in his final season with the Sabres. He describes himself as “a guy that can do everything one through five, dribble, pass, high IQ. A guy that’s gonna work as hard as he can every single day.”

Zoller called O’Dell a “competitor” and said the two are alike in that regard, calling himself a “fighter”.

“When I was a sophomore in high school, I was told I wasn’t gonna play my sophomore year and I went on to be the school’s all-time leading scorer,” Zoller said. “So really, I’m ready to prove everyone wrong.” He averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds and four steals per game as a senior.