Andre Jackson and Dolly Cairns were both nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.

Albany Academy’s high-flying Jackson was one of 19 players selected from the state of New York. He’ll play college basketball at UConn next year.

Cairns is Saratoga’s all-time leading scorer. She’s committed to the University of Rhode Island.

The game is reserved for the best seniors in the nation. Only 24 players will be selected to each of the boys and girls teams.