Section 2 football community honors Ron Jones

NEWS10 ABC
by: Michael Barth
The section 2 football community came together under Friday night lights to honor Coach Ron Jones. Schools across the Capital Region turned on their stadium lights Friday evening for the former Hoosick Falls head man.
