Section 2 football community honors Ron Jones

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cambridge girls basketball team was the winner of the Winter 2020 Community Service Challenge. NYSPHSAA made the announcement on Thursday.

They won the award based on their efforts with Nola Marotta, a third grader in the Cambridge youth basketball program who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The team planned a fundraiser in January that raised more than 10,000 dollars. Those funds were donated to the family to help offset medical costs.