BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Section 2 baseball went three for three in state semifinal action Friday.

Averill Park kicked off the winning with a 7-0 victory over Maine-Endwell. Ethan Nardacci pitched the complete game shutout. The Warriors will look to become the third straight Class A state champion from Section 2. Averill Park will play Hamburg at 1 p.m. Saturday at Binghamton University.

Schuylerville kept the run going, rallying from down 2-0 to Westhill. The Black Horses got one run back in the fourth inning and scored three more in the fifth en route to the 4-2 win. Schuylerville advances to the Class B title game, where Spackenkill from Section 9 will await a 10 a.m. game Saturday at Binghamton University.

Chatham brought up the rear in a 7 p.m. start. The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning and held onto it until Tate Van Alstyne broke it open with a grand slam in the seventh inning. Chatham’s 5-0 win moves them into the final Saturday against Chester at Mirabito Stadium. Opening pitch is set for 1 p.m.