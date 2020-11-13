Section 2 announces update on winter sports

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Section 2 announced today that low and moderate risk sports this winter can begin practicing on December 14th. High risk sports like basketball, cheerleading, ice hockey, boys volleyball and wrestling are set to have the same start date but that is pending approval from the New York State Department of Health.

If the NYSDOH does not give approval to compete by then a new start date will be January 4th, 2021. Regardless, the state has to provide approval for high risk sports to be played during the winter season.

The Winter 2020-21 season will begin on December 14th, and run through February 28th. Low and moderate risk sports include Bowling, Gymnastics, Indoor Track & Field, Skiing (Nordic & Alpine), and Boys Swimming & Diving.