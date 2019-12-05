Second half push not enough for Saint Rose against unbeaten NE10 rival

ALBANY, N.Y. – The College of Saint Rose bounced back from a pair of double-digit deficits in the latter stages of the second half, but could get not past Pace University who led wire-to-wire to upend the Golden Knights 94-82 tonight inside the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium.

The Setters (8-0/3-0 NE10), who are off to the best start in school history, shot 59.1 percent (39-for-66) from the floor and scored 64 points inside the lane to remain the lone unbeaten NE10 team.

Saint Rose (3-5/0-3 NE10) cut a 12 point, 57-45, deficit to five, 60-55, with 13:07 to go in the ballgame and made another push two minutes later to trim a 10 point, 65-55, gap to six, 69-63, with 10:01 left. However, Pace answered on both occasions and maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the final eight minutes.

Freshman forward Josh McGettigan led four double-figures scorers with a career-high 19 points. Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla registered his seventh “double-double” of the season behind 15 points and 10 rebounds, while junior guard Adam Anderson (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) and freshman guard Manasseh Small tossed in 13 and 11 apiece.

Senior Peyton Wejnert and junior guard Brandon Jacobs both registered “double-doubles” to lead the Setters. The former scored 40 points, none from beyond the arc, and hauled in 12 boards. Jacobs scored 19 points and passed around 12 assists.

Looking ahead, both squads are on the road Saturday. The Golden Knights have a 3:30 pm conference date at New Haven, while Pace has a 3:00 pm non-league meeting at New York Tech on Long Island.

Notes: Sylla leads the NE10 in rebounding (11.1) and is third in scoring (20.9)…His seven “double-doubles” are the second most in the country this season…The Golden Knights went 25-for-25 from the free throw stripe this evening, their highest total without a miss since finishing 27-for-27 in a 79-66 win versus Le Moyne on February 3, 2016.