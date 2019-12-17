Second annual Sensory Friendly and Autism Awareness Game set for Dec. 29

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball is set to partner with the Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region once again to host the Second Annual Sensory Friendly and Autism Awareness Game when the Saints play Holy Cross on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Times Union Center. Special accommodations will be made to create a more sensory-friendly environment for fans with autism and other special needs.

One of the ways autism manifests itself is a sensitivity to loud or sudden noises, bright or flashing lights, and other intense sensory input. Those on the autism spectrum aren’t the only ones who may have a sensitivity to noise and light. Individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), migraines, fibromyalgia, ADHD/ADD, Down syndrome, and those who have suffered head injuries are also often affected.



In an effort to create a more sensory-friendly environment, slight in-game adjustments will be made to the lighting, public address, and music levels, and flashing ads on the video scoreboard, ribbon boards, and scorer’s table and media table LED displays will be eliminated.



In addition to creating a sensory-friendly environment, public address reads and video features will be conveyed during the game to help raise autism awareness for those in attendance. Coaches and bench personnel will also wear signature autism puzzle ribbons.



Special group rates for seating in Sections 101 and 102 are available for spectrum guests and others with special needs and their families, and can be purchased in advance by contacting the Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region at (518) 355-2191, or by e-mail at resource@asgcr.org (by Dec. 27). Furthermore, the Times Union Center Media Room, which is located just off Sections 101 and 102, will be converted into a sensory safe space where spectrum guests and others with special needs and their families can also watch the game on monitors. Saints players and coaches will visit with families in the media room following the game.