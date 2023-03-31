SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High School Lacrosse season is underway in the capital region, and earlier today, Greenwich took a trip across town to take on Schuylerville.

Early on, the Witches and Black Horses went back and forth. Mackenzie Dixson scored on a free-shot opportunity to give Greenwich the lead. However, Schuylerville didn’t panic and answered back. They scored ten straight goals to pull away heading into halftime.

Getting things started on that run was Anika Buff, who tied the game at two. Following that up minutes later was Macey Koval, who weaved her way through the Witch’s defense and scored to give the Black Horses a 6-2 lead.

Then, with under two minutes to go in the first half, Alayna Wian went five-hole on the Greenwich goalie. Schuylerville dominated in the second half and won 17-3.