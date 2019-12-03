Schuylerville football program in good shape moving forward

The Schuylerville football team fought through several injuries to key players throughout the season. That’s what makes the Black Horses’ run to the Carrier Dome both surprising and remarkable. Though the team came one win shy of a state title, the program’s in great shape moving forward.

Because of the injuries, several players were thrust into starting roles. Head Coach John Bowen said he has eight players returning on both offense and defense who started a minimum of three games.

“We like looking forward to where we’re going,” he said, while tipping his cap to the ten seniors who helped lead the team to its first Section 2 championship since 2015. “We’ll certainly miss the seniors. Those guys have been a huge part of our success this year, but we’re excited certainly about what we have coming back.”

One of the pieces coming back is sophomore starting quarterback Owen Sherman. On top of gaining experience, he discussed what the success this season will do for the program heading into the offseason.

“I think it’s definitely gonna give us some confidence, but I think knowing what happened today, it’s gonna give us some motivation to become even better.” Sherman referenced getting stronger during the offseason as a focus.

The Black Horses fell 38-14 to Chenango Forks in a game the Blue Devils dominated on the ground. Bowen called their opponent the “gold standard” for where he wants Schuylerville to be.