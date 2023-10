GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The school board in Guilderland voted on a policy to change the dress code to allow female students wear a sports bra as a shirt during athletic practices. The vote passed 8 to 1 to allow it.

During public comment Tuesday night, many pointed out that male athletes practice shirtless in order to stay cool while running. The new policy states students must continue to comply with standard dress code requirements once outdoor sports practice is complete.