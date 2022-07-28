SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Schenectady officials gathered together at Central Park to rededicate an important baseball diamond. The rededication of the Central Park A-Diamond “Buck Ewing” Field was a long time coming, and marks a large investment.

A plaque was unveiled behind home plate at the baseball diamond, commemorating the history of the Mohawk Giants baseball team, which called the field home from 1924 to 1943. The field’s new name comes from catcher William “Buck” Ewing, the team’s biggest star.

Schenectady City Mayor Gary McCarthy was joined by Assemblymen Phil Steck and Angelo Santabarbara; City Historian Chris Leonard; and Hamilton Hill Neighborhood Association President Marva Isaacs on Thursday. Steck, Santabarbara, and State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie have worked since 2015 to implement a $1.5 million investment to redevelop and upgrade the field following years of disrepair.

“We are proud to honor and pay tribute to the legendary history of this field and the Mohawk Giants here in Central Park,” said Mayor McCarthy. “And on behalf of the City of Schenectady, we thank our leadership in the New York State Assembly for their pivotal investment to revitalize Central Park.”

In addition to the plaque, the diamond now also features new signage in memory of Buck Ewing. In 1933, Ewing and the Giants joined the Schenectady Twilight League. Now, their time playing there will stay in the city’s memory.

“Not only have we completed the redevelopment of this historic site, but an important part of Schenectady’s history is getting its long overdue acknowledgment,” said Assemblyman Santabarbara. “The accomplishments of William ‘Buck’ Ewing, storied catcher of the Mohawk Giants baseball team, are finally receiving the recognition they deserve. Today’s rededication honors his legacy and our renewed commitment to building a bright future here in Schenectady.”