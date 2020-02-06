Schenectady-Colonie swim coach earns national award

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local coach earned national recognition to start the decade. Schenectady-Colonie girls swim coach Travis Herron was one of 20 coaches nationwide to win an award from Arm & Hammer’s “Thank You, Coach” campaign.

An essay of 100 words or less was submitted on behalf of Herron, who was selected out of thousands of entries as a coach who is making a difference in the lives of his athletes. The grand prize was $5,000, and Wednesday night, the team surprised him with a check.

Herron said over the phone that the Schenectady girls varsity swim team hadn’t won a meet in six or seven years, and after merging with Colonie in 2019, the squad went 5-4 over all and 4-4 in a highly competitive Suburban Council. He plans to put the money back into the program.

