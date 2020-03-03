Schecter, Haegerstrand earn All-Conference honors

BOSTON- Two members of the University at Albany women’s basketball team have earned 2019-20 America East All-Conference honors, as announced by the league on Tuesday.
Senior Alexi Schecter was tabbed to the All-Conference Third Team, while freshman Helene Haegerstrand garnered All-Rookie accolades.
Schecter started in all 29 games in 2019-20, leading the team in scoring averaging 12.2 points per game. The senior has paced the Great Danes offense all season tallying 18 games with double-figure points, three double-doubles and three 20-point games. Schecter also kicked off the year with a career-high 31 points in the team’s season opener vs. Columbia. Along with being a force on offense, the Lowell, Massachusetts native has also anchored the defense, recording a total of 39 blocks so far this year.
Haegerstrand has appeared in all 29 games, and made 10 starts for the Great Danes. The freshman got her collegiate career off to a stellar start averaging 8.8 points per game, which ranks second on the team behind Schecter. The Stockholm, Sweden native tallied 11 games with double-figure points, her first career double-double first UMBC and a big 23-point performance against UMass Lowell. Haegerstrand has also been a force on the glass with 12 games with five plus rebounds, and on the defensive side notched s total of 16 blocks.
The Great Danes return to the court against Stony Brook in the America East Quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 4. Tip-off from Island Federal Arena is slated for 6:31 pm.
