ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont beat Voorheesville 4-2 winning a matchup of two undefeated teams. The Sabres improved to 4-0 on the season while the Blackbirds fell to 5-1.

Schalmont jumped out to a 3-0 first half lead thanks to three goals that all came off of corner kicks. Voorheesville opened the second half with a tally from Caroline Dolin to the cut lead to two but that’s as close as they would get to the Sabres.

Simone Cassano led the way for Schalmont with two goals in the game.