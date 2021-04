LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arlo Marynczak will never forget his first collegiate start. The junior righthander tossed just the third no-hitter in the modern era of Siena Baseball, and first in 17 years, to punctuate the Saints’ four-game sweep of Saint Peter’s. Siena won the opener 14-1 and took the nightcap 7-0.

Marynczak’s masterful performance highlighted a sensational weekend by Siena (10-16) starting pitching. Capped by a complete game, two-hit, 14-strikeout shutout in the series finale by Brooks Knapek, the Saints’ four starters of Connor Bovair, Mike McCully, Marynczak, and Knapek combined to throw all 30 innings while allowing just 11 hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out 47 Saint Peter’s (2-12) hitters.