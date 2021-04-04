Schalmont rallies to beat Niskayuna

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont beat Niskayuna 27-13 on Saturday afternoon improving to 2-0 this season.

The Silver Warriors jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter before Schalmont rallied scoring 27 unanswered points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire