Schalmont rallies to beat Niskayuna

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont beat Niskayuna 27-13 on Saturday afternoon improving to 2-0 this season.
The Silver Warriors jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter before Schalmont rallied scoring 27 unanswered points.
by: Michael BarthPosted: / Updated:
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont beat Niskayuna 27-13 on Saturday afternoon improving to 2-0 this season.
The Silver Warriors jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter before Schalmont rallied scoring 27 unanswered points.