Schalmont rallies to beat Niskayuna

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Men's Lacrosse rolls UMass Lowell to secure its third victory at home this season behind big performances from Graydon Hogg and Regan Endres.

Key Stats

"I thought after a long and emotional week for our team and for our players with what was going on with our personnel I was really pleased with how we responded," head coach Scott Marr said. "I think the team was really excited to play, and at times were a little over-excited, which at times caused us to turn the ball over more than we'd like. But I'm pleased with the effort with all the distractions we had this week, and bouncing back from a tough loss last weekend and playing well today."

How it Happened