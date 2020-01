SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - Despite giving up double-digit leads in both the second and fourth quarters, the Colonie boys basketball team held on to beat Schenectady 84-80 Tuesday.

"Schenectady it's just basically one game play with them," Head Coach Ken Dagostino explained after the game. "Can you withstand what they're gonna throw at you? And our guys did a good job tonight because we haven't done that type of job all year."