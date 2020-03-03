Schalmont knocks off defending champs in semifinals

TROY, N.Y. – ECAC Hockey has announced its weekly award winners from men's hockey and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Owen Savory has been named MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Week for the fourth time this season and second in a row.

A sophomore from Cambridge, Ont., Savory went 2-0 last week with league-bests in goals against average (0.50), save percentage (.985), saves (66) and shutouts (1). He opened the week by stopping all 29 shots in a 2-0 shutout of Harvard on Friday – the first road shutout of the Crimson since Joel Laing '00 in 2000. On Saturday, he made 37 saves in a 4-1 victory at Dartmouth, help RPI clinch fourth place in the conference standings and a bye through the opening round of the playoffs.

Savory has started 24 games for the Engineers this season, posting a 13-9-2 record, with a 2.06 goals against average and a .932 save percentage and five shutouts – the most by an RPI netminder since Nathan Marsters '04 had five in 2003-04. In 18 ECAC Hockey contests, the former St. Catharines Falcons standout went 11-6-1 with a 1.74 goals against average and a .941 save percentage and four shutouts. He led all conference goalies in both save percentage and shutouts, while ranking third in goals against average, fourth in winning percentage (.639) and seventh in total saves (479).

Nationally, Savory currently ranks second in shutouts, seventh in save percentage and 12th in goals against average. His five shutouts are one shy of the school record of six, which is held by Laing from the 1999-00 season.

Since January 1, Savory has been one of the top goalies in the country, sporting a 10-2-1 record in 13 starts. His 1.15 goals against average, .963 save percentage and five shutouts are all tops in the nation over that span.

In 49 career games for the Engineers, Savory is 18-24-5, with a 2.26 goals against average and a .929 save percentage, which both rank first in program history. His six career shutouts are fourth all-time.

The Engineers, who are 17-15-2 overall, went 13-8-1 in ECAC Hockey, earning a First Round bye in the conference tournament. They host a best-of-3 quartefinal series March 13-15 at the Houston Field House.