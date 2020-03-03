Schalmont knocks off defending champs in semifinals

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The hometown crowd energized Glens Falls as it mounted a third-quarter comeback against Schalmont, but the Sabres weathered the storm and took down the team that beat them in last year’s Class B championship. Shane O’Dell led the No. 2 seed with 22 points and 19 rebounds.
Schalmont held a 34-25 lead in the third quarter, but didn’t score for the final 5:25 of the frame. The Indians came back to tie it up at 34-34 behind 16 points from Noah Girard, and even took a brief lead before the Sabres took over to win 52-43.
Schalmont will face Mechanicville in the Class B final Friday at the Cool Insuring Arena at 6:45 p.m.