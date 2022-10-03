VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schalmont Sabres have been on a tear this season with an impressive 11-2 overall record while going undefeated in league play at 10-0. Monday night they had a clash Voorheesville.

The Sabres struck first with a goal from Meg Lasher that gave them an early 1-0 lead. Their second scoring opportunity came on a free kick from Michaela DiCocco. DiCocco scored two goals off free kicks and her second one came later in the first half to put Schalmont up 2-0 heading into the break.

Voorheesville found an opening in the second half and took advantage. Lily Farrell got behind the Sabres defense and kicked a rainbow shot of her own to put the Blackbirds on the board. However, the Sabres found the net two more times to extend their lead and stay undefeated on Class B play, 4-1 the final score.