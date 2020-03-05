Savory earns second straight monthly honor

TROY, N.Y. – The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its monthly men’s hockey award winners for February and for the second month in a row, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Owen Savory has been named National Goalie of the Month.
A sophomore from Cambridge, Ont., Savory went 6-2-0 in February with a 1.51 goals against average and a league-best .954 save percentage in eight starts. Recording ECAC Hockey-highs in total saves (247) and shutouts (3), the conference Goaltender of the Month had save totals of 38, 37 and 29 in his three shutouts, including RPI’s first road whitewashing of Harvard since 2000.
Savory has started 24 games for the Engineers this season, posting a 13-9-2 record, with a 2.06 goals against average and a .932 save percentage and five shutouts – the most by an RPI netminder since Nathan Marsters ’04 had five in 2003-04. In 18 ECAC Hockey contests, the former St. Catharines Falcons standout went 11-6-1 with a 1.74 goals against average and a .941 save percentage and four shutouts. He led all conference goalies in both save percentage and shutouts, while ranking third in goals against average, fourth in winning percentage (.639) and seventh in total saves (479).
Nationally, Savory currently ranks second in shutouts, seventh in save percentage and 12th in goals against average. His five shutouts are one shy of the school record of six, which is held by Laing from the 1999-00 season.
Savory collected his fourth MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Week award on Monday after going 2-0 last week with league-bests in goals against average (0.50), save percentage (.985), saves (66) and shutouts (1). He opened the week by stopping all 29 shots in a 2-0 shutout of Harvard. On Saturday, he made 37 saves in a 4-1 victory at Dartmouth, help RPI clinch fourth place in the conference standings and a bye through the opening round of the playoffs.
In 49 career games at RPI, Savory is 18-24-5, with a 2.26 goals against average and a .929 save percentage, which both rank first in program history. His six career shutouts are fourth all-time.
The Engineers, who are 17-15-2 overall, went 13-8-1 in ECAC Hockey, earning a First Round bye in the conference tournament. They host a best-of-3 quartefinal series March 13-15 at the Houston Field House.
Savory earns second straight monthly honor
TROY, N.Y. – The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its monthly men’s hockey award winners for February and for the second month in a row, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Owen Savory has been named National Goalie of the Month.