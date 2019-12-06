Saturday’s crosstown showdown sold out at Siena

LOUDONVILLE, NY – The Crosstown Showdown presented by Stuyvesant Plaza featuring Siena Women’s Basketball and UAlbany set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Alumni Recreation Center on the Siena College campus has officially been sold out.

For those who have tickets to tomorrow’s game, doors to the Alumni Recreation Center will open at 1 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, and the first 500 guests in attendance will receive a FREE Siena rally towel.

Alumni Recreation Center capacity has been set at 2,148 since the start of the 2016-17 season, following the seating reconfiguration of the facility during the College’s $13.5 million project to upgrade both the ARC and Marcelle Athletic Complex. Previously, seating capacity was 4,000.

Saturday’s capacity crowd of 2,148 will mark the facility’s first official sellout since the seating reconfiguration. It will be the seventh largest crowd ever for a Siena Women’s Basketball game at the ARC overall, and the largest crowd since 2,368 fans cheered on the Saints when they hosted Fairfield for a Kid’s Day game on Jan. 10, 2013.