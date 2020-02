CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Dolly Cairns scored all 17 of her points in the second half as Saratoga rallied to beat Shenendehowa 57-54. Rylee Carpenter had a shot to tie the game with one second left but her three pointer was off the mark.

The Blue Streaks were down by ten at the half before starting the third quarter on a 16-1 run to take the lead. Megan Huerter had 11 points in defeat, this was the Plainsmen first loss of the season.