ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga stakes schedule will look different this year because of COVID-19. The most notable change comes in the Travers which is set for August 8th. Traditionally the race is ran at the end of the month.

The Mid-Summer Derby will still be contested at a 1 1/4th miles but was moved to allow the horses to be ready for the Kentucky Derby on September 5th.