Saratoga hands Guilderland season-opening overtime loss

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Defending sectional champs Guilderland came to Saratoga’s brand new turf field for the first game of their field hockey seasons Saturday afternoon, and they left with a loss.

After a hard-fought scoreless four quarters, junior Lauren Barlow found sophomore Aubrey Ide in front of the net in overtime for the game winner as Saratoga Springs shocked Guilderland 1-0 to start the season.

“I saw a lot of open space, and my coach, Coach Roberts and Coach Hostick, always told me to just hit the ball in because Aubrey is always going to be there right in the circle,” Barlow said.

“It was really nice because this is our first game on our turf and our coach always wanted this for us,” Ide said.

“I’m just grateful that we actually have a season. I’m just so happy to be back with all my teammates and it was just super super exciting to get this win on our new turf,” Barlow said.

Saratoga is scheduled to host Burnt Hills Friday, October 9th next. Guilderland is set to host Niskayuna.

