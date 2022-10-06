SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A battle between two of Class AA’s finest took place in Saratoga Springs Thursday night, the Saratoga Springs Blue Streaks hosted the Blue Bison of Shaker.

Both teams came into the match up ranked in the top 20 in the state, but only one could come out with the win. For the majority of the game both defense’s held strong, but when the second half came around Saratoga found an opening.

Theo Paladini scored with less than ten minutes left to go in regulation giving the Blue streaks their first lead of the game. Shaker tried to get on the board late, but the Blue Streaks defense put the clamps on the Blue Bison and came away with the 1-0 win.