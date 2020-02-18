Interactive Radar

Sammy Friday IV provides a spark for Saints

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena men’s basketball team got a spark Sunday from Sammy Friday IV, which is a role the senior has been growing into throughout some ups and downs this season. The forward’s minutes dropped at the end of January, but has made a resurgence the past four games, in which Friday has been a key component off the bench.

Friday tied a season-high with 10 points against Manhattan in 16 minutes, the second longest he’s been on the court in a game this season. Head Coach Carmen Maciariello called the big man an “x-factor” on the team.

“When we can have him playing at that level with that energy, we’re tough to beat,” Maciariello said.

