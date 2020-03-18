Sammy Friday IV leaving Siena men’s basketball program

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sammy Friday IV is leaving the Siena men’s basketball program. An athletic department spokesman confirmed that the senior entered the transfer portal and will play out his final year of eligibility elsewhere.
Siena does not have a graduate program that would work with the big man’s major. In his final season, Friday IV averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He went out with a bang in the MAAC quarterfinal against Manhattan, pouring in 12 points and grabbing six boards in 17 minutes off the bench.