Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Sammy Friday IV leaving Siena men’s basketball program

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sammy Friday IV is leaving the Siena men’s basketball program. An athletic department spokesman confirmed that the senior entered the transfer portal and will play out his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Siena does not have a graduate program that would work with the big man’s major. In his final season, Friday IV averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He went out with a bang in the MAAC quarterfinal against Manhattan, pouring in 12 points and grabbing six boards in 17 minutes off the bench.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak