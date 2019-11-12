Saints will play in honor of Br. Ed Coughlin

The Siena men’s basketball team will have the late Br. Ed Coughlin in mind when it takes the court against sister school St. Bonaventure Tuesday night at the Times Union Center.

The annual Franciscan Cup has been renamed in honor of Coughlin, who graduated from St. Bonaventure, and was Siena’s president when he passed away a few months ago.

Siena Head Coach Carmen Maciariello and a couple players were asked about Coughlin, and what it will mean to play for him. Their answers are above.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. The Bonnies have won the last three matchups, including an 82-40 win in 2018.